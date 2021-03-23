President and Head of Regional Banking

Union Bank

Commercial Banking

Greg Seibly stepped into his role at Union Bank at the beginning of March 2020, joining Union Bank from Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, where he served as president and CEO.

Seibly started at Union Bank right at the onset of the pandemic in the United States. As Union Bank has navigated through the pandemic, Seibly has spearheaded the effort to ensure that safety, transparent communication and empathy were added to every situation - whether client interactions or internally with colleagues - so that the bank could address the needs of the business and communities. With his team, Seibly has been able to prepare and create a seamless transition to a remote environment (over 80% of MUFG Americas Colleagues are working remote), allowing them to continue offering uninterrupted service to clients. For Siebly, the pandemic brought an opportunity to further demonstrate Union Bank’s commitment to the communities it serves.