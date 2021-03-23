James Madden

Co-Founder and Managing Director

Carrick Capital Partners

Private Equity

Jim Madden is an entrepreneur, investor, and pioneer of the HR Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector. He was the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Exult, Inc., the Irvine based, pioneer of HRBPO for Global 500 corporations. In six years, Madden grew Exult from a concept to more than $500 million in revenue and led the company’s successful IPO in 2000.

In 2012, Madden co-founded Carrick Capital Partners, where he directly oversees the sourcing and growth of successful software and software-enabled businesses. Together with co-founder Marc McMorris, he co-chairs the investment committee. Madden is closely involved in the identification, selection and post-investment growth guidance of Carrick’s portfolio companies. Leveraging his deep understanding of sales, operations and corporate governance, he works with these companies to create substantial long-term value.