Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer

Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC

Lending

Jan Brzeski founded Arixa Capital in 2006 and serves as managing director and chief investment officer. In this capacity, he has ultimate responsibility for the firm’s investment strategy, risk management and operations. He has extensive experience with every aspect of real estate investment. He has participated in more than 1,600 real estate transactions, investing over $1.7 billion on behalf of Arixa’s investors and partners. Since he founded Arixa Capital, it has become one of the West Coast’s premier non-bank real estate lenders, providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle market residential and commercial investors and developers.

Brzeski is a regular speaker, moderator and panelist at various industry conferences and events. Over the past 15 years, he has organized an annual Real Estate Investment Roundtable at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and is also a regular guest lecturer there.