Managing Partner

SingerLewak LLP

Professional Services

Jim Pitrat has been the managing partner of SingerLewak LLP since 2013. He has driven the growth of the firm through organic and merger growth. Since becoming MP, he has overseen over ten mergers, which have more than doubled the size of the firm and increased revenues to $70 million. In addition to the financial success of the firm, he has also created initiatives within the firm that have added to the diversity and thus, success of an evolving and growing organization.

Pitrat has experience with both private and publicly traded companies and has also advised on cost management, internal controls, corporate restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. Pitrat has client service responsibilities in the business sectors of investor-backed private companies, family-owned companies and public companies. His primary industries and focus areas include technology, media and entertainment, life sciences, and manufacturing and distribution.