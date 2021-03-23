John M. Krambeer

Founder and Partner

Camden Capital

Asset/Investment Management

John Krambeer founded Camden Capital in 2004 and is a partner of the firm and the chairman of Camden Capital’s investment strategy team, where he oversees the investment management process, including manager selection and review. Krambeer has specialized in providing wealthy families with strategic investment advice, including portfolio design and creation along with oversight of investment partnerships. Krambeer has worked with both traditional and alternative investment managers, evaluating asset allocation strategies, managing long-term equity portfolios and implementing options strategies for large concentrated stock positions.

Krambeer is a member of the Advisory Board of Rosemawr Management, FrontRange Capital Partners, New Road Capital Advisors and Saybrook Fund Advisors. He was also an inaugural member of the Schwab Institutional Advisory Council for Advisors Turning Independent (ATI) -asounding board for firms transitioning to independence in the ever-changing wealth management industry