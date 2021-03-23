Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey

Investment Banking

Karen Miles is a managing director and head of Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Advisory Services business for Southern California. She co-chairs the firm’s Technical Standards Committee, which determines the appropriate methodologies for dealing with valuation issues. She is a leader in the firm’s Global Corporate Valuation Advisory Services practice and is also a member of the firm’s Estate and Gift Tax Engagement and Review Committee.

Miles has more than two decades of experience in valuation and financial consulting, with emphasis on the valuation of businesses, securities, and intangible assets. Her experience includes fairness opinions, solvency opinions, purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment analyses, valuations for transactions, financings, gift and estate tax planning, ESOPs, dissolutions, and litigation. She has consulted on ownership transition issues and liquidity alternatives. She also chairs the Director Development Panel, where she mentors, develops and selects the next generation of leaders for the company.