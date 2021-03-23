Chief Executive Officer

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

When Kelly Coffey took the job of CEO of the largest bank based in Los Angeles, City National Bank, two years ago, she became the bank’s fourth chief executive officer and is now one of only four women CEOs among the largest 50 banks in the country. At the start of her second year with the bank, she didn’t expect a global pandemic to upend the economy. When clients needed City National most, the bank facilitated 16,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, literally saving thousands of businesses from going under.

Coffey oversees the bank’s overall strategy and growth, as well as its private banking, commercial banking and entertainment banking divisions. She’s also leading City National’s journey to become a digitally-enabled relationship bank. The bank launched a new mobile app and has strengthened its treasury services capabilities and streamlined the process for onboarding new clients.