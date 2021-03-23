Sales Support Group Manager

Citizens Business Bank

Commercial Banking

LaVon Short has more than 40 years of financial services experience. She began her career with Crocker National Bank and later joined Wells Fargo Bank as a personal banking officer. She was a branch manager for 15 years for five branches before moving to Citizens Business Bank. During her time with the bank she has been honored with an entry into the President’s Club for three different years, was awarded the President’s Award, and successfully led her teams to a Department of the Year award.

In her current role as senior vice president and sales support group manager, Short oversees the Treasury Management Sales, Bankcard Sales, Deposit Services, Product and Sales Support, and Marketing groups. She serves on several committees within the bank, including the Fair Lending, Management Risk Committee and the Management Compliance Committee. In addition, she is chair of the Citizens Experience Committee and the Digital Customer Experience Committee.