Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Professional Services

Routinely listed among the best lawyers in America for banking and finance litigation, Lisa Simonetti joined Greenberg Traurig in 2019 and has quickly become a key member of the firm’s Financial Services Litigation and Regulatory Compliance practices, carving out an important niche defending complex class actions and enforcement proceedings. Simonetti handles cases in state and federal courts nationwide.

Simonetti is recognized by colleagues at the firm and within the industry for her creative thinking in the courtroom, and her ability to craft unique arguments and present issues of first impression. Among her many career achievements, Simonetti has scored high-profile wins defending credit card companies, loan servicers, mortgage lenders, e-commerce companies, automotive finance companies, national banks, and savings and loan associations. She regularly works with financial services companies to build plans to mitigate litigation or regulatory risk, providing counseling on compliance with federal and state law.