Principal Managing Director

George Smith Partners

Professional Services

Malcolm Davies has over 20 years of experience as an award-winning capital advisor and developer, having advised and been involved with nearly $7 billion worth of financings, both in the equity and debt markets. He and his team structured and placed a $460 million non-recourse senior construction loan for the ground up development of Block 216, a landmark 1.1 million square-foot mixed use development in the heart of Portland, Oregon’s central business district. It was the largest deal in GSP company history. In 2020, while many advisors struggled to complete transactions, Davies and his team successfully closed over $600 million, capitalizing nearly $1 billion in transactions.

As the principal and managing director at George Smith Partners, Davies is responsible for running the highest producing team and helps drive the firm’s vision and branding efforts which help steer GSP to be at the forefront of capitalization innovations.