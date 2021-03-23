Managing Partner

Pacific Growth Investors, LLC

Private Equity

Mark Sampson co-founded Pacific Growth Investors and its predecessor fund, Vintage Capital Partners, to accelerate value creation at lower middle market companies as their control financial sponsor. He co-manages all aspects of PGI’s investing activities and serves on its investment committee. Sampson also serves on the boards of Spectra Aerospace, Emerge Diagnostics and Originate, Inc.

Sampson began his career in banking, culminating with his role as the head of the West Coast credit product portfolio and member of the investment banking healthcare group for Credit Suisse First Boston. Over the years, Sampson has been involved with financing and investing over $3 billion for a wide variety of companies in aerospace and defense, healthcare, medical devices, industrial manufacturing and technology companies, both public and privately held, including many in California. Currently PGI holds investments across four platform companies, three of which are growing California-based companies.