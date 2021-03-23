Marshall C. Stoddard

Partner

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Professional Services

For more than four decades, beginning as an in-house counsel with Aetna Business Credit (now a part of Bank of America), Marshall Stoddard has distinguished himself as one of the foremost advisers to the secured finance industry. His indispensable legal counsel has helped guide virtually every major institution in the industry, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Finova, HSBC, BNY Mellon, TransAmerica, GECC, and PNC, among many others. He has closed more than 1,000 asset-based lending transactions. He successfully defended several of these aforementioned institutions in a significant lender liability action before the bankruptcy court in Seattle.

Stoddard is currently a partner in Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP’s Transactional Finance Practice, where he continues his longstanding relationships with many financial institutions, representing them in a variety of debt transactions in the United States and globally, including syndicated, club, and bilateral transactions.