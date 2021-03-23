CEO and Founder

CriticalPoint Partners, LLC

Investment Banking

Matt Young is a passionate dealmaker and in 2020, has shown tenacity and determination to keep going and push through the most challenging of circumstances. He is the founder and CEO of the investment banking firm CriticalPoint Partners (CPP), headquartered in Manhattan Beach. CriticalPoint offers lower and middle-market companies strategic and transaction execution advice across sell-side and buy-side mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and special financial advisory situations.

Young established CriticalPoint Partners in 2012 with a vision to help owners, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders realize their companies’ full growth and value potential. He has over 20 years of finance experience, including holding principal investing and investment banking positions at Platinum Equity and Bear Stearns, respectively. Matt received his bachelor’s degree in Management from the U.S. Air Force Academy, and earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from University of Southern California.