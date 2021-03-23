Partner and Co-chair, Finance Group

Alston & Bird

Professional Services

Matthew Wrysinski is co-leader of Alston & Bird’s Finance Group, the largest transactional practice in the firm, with over 100 attorneys. He also has one of the largest transactional practices, representing private equity funds and their portfolio companies, as well as commercial banks, finance companies, and other commercial lenders in various types of secured and unsecured financings. Wrysinski regularly structures financing on behalf of his private equity clients in diverse industries, such as hospitality, manufacturing, media, software, shipping, energy, and seafood.

Wrysinski also participates in deals of all sizes, from lower middle market and middle market deals to billiondollar transactions. He leads transactions that include asset-based credit facilities, acquisition financings, debtor in possession financings, debt restructurings and workouts in single and multiple-borrower, single lender, agented and participated syndication arrangements involving a variety of commercial enterprises. He also guides clients through bankruptcies and other insolvency proceedings.