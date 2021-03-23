Senior Vice President, New Media

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Maytal Shainberg began her career focused on venture capital-backed digital advertising start-ups, where she developed strong competencies around the publishing, user-experience and video categories. In 2015, she joined fintech start-up FastPay, where she developed the company’s sales strategy and led a 15-person team focused on enterprise clients.

Today, Shainberg leads EastWest Bank’s New Media Lending Group, leveraging her 10+ years of experience in the new media, advertising and technology industries. She is skilled in business development, origination, sales management, and strategic planning. Within the first 60 days of joining the bank, she closed a $10 million facility with Sonobi, Inc., a consumer-focused tech company. In less than a year, she has successfully revamped the sales strategy and has grown the bank’s customer base in this constantly evolving industry. The result has been over $400 million in commitments in one year.