Senior Vice President, Regional Manager

1st Century Bank

Commercial Banking

Meredith Esarey is a senior vice president and regional manager for 1st Century Bank and is responsible for leading her team in developing new commercial banking clients. She has more than 15 years of banking expertise, spanning both coasts with experience in commercial, asset-based and cash flow lending solutions to privately held companies.

This past year, driven by a desire to increase connectedness and tangible opportunities, Esarey spearheaded a committee of motivated women to launch 1st Century Bank’s Women’s Connection-an educational discussion group that brings awareness to issues women face in their personal and professional development. It promotes an inclusive environment where women feel safe to share their experiences, strengthening the strategic relationships between senior and junior women, and building a community where women at 1CB can find practical solutions for defining their individual vision of success.