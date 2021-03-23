Michele L. Havens

West Region President

Northern Trust

Asset/Investment Management

Based in Los Angeles, Michele Havens is Northern Trust’s president of the West Region. In this position she is responsible for leading the company’s wealth management business in the Western United States, from Washington to Texas. Havens is responsible for the investment management, trust, estate, private and business banking business. She and her team work with high-net-worth families and their related charitable entities, bringing an uncompromising focus on clients. In addition, she is a member of the Northern Trust’s Wealth Management Executive Committee.

Havens holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and marketing from Boston College and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where she was recognized as the most valuable student by classmates. Havens has attended the Harvard Business School’s Post Graduate Executive Education Program for members of Young Presidents’ Organization.