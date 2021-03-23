President & CEO

CTBC Bank USA

Commercial Banking

Noor Menai has more than 30 years of experience in global banking, having successfully led and transformed a variety of consumer and commercial businesses. With banks under more public and regulatory scrutiny than ever before, Noor possesses the rare combination of vision, operational expertise and relationships necessary to take on the toughest leadership challenges in the industry.

Since 2012, he has served as President & CEO of CTBC Bank USA, and during his tenure he has grown the institution’s assets from $900 million to over $3.6 billion. In December 2020, he was also named CTBC Bank’s Deputy Head of International Business overseeing 14 countries. CTBC’s global assets total over $180 billion. Noor is also a Board Member of USC’s Rossier School of Education, where he ensured large donations to the USC College Advising Corps, which helps foster the college-going culture of Los Angeles area high schools.