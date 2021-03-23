Chair - Infrastructure Group

Over the past several years, Patrick Harder, chair of Nossaman’s Infrastructure Practice Group, has served as the leader of the legal team advising on several of the largest, most innovative, impactful and technically complex public-private partnership (P3) projects in the United States and California. These projects include the massive $7 billion Landside Access Management Program at LAX, which is currently under construction, and the recently completed UC Merced 2020 project for the University of California Board of Regents. Progress has continued unfettered on many of the projects he leads, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Harder is serving as the lead on the Los Angeles Convention Center renovation and expansion for the City of Los Angeles, where he is working with the City to help negotiate and draft an implementation agreement for the LACC expansion P3 project, for which the City entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement with AEG/Plenary.


