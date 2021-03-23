Chief Executive Officer & Founder

Parkview Financial

Lending

As CEO and founder of Parkview Financial, Paul Rahimian manages a national debt fund that provides construction financing to ground-up real estate development projects. Through the private fund, the firm provides short-term bridge and construction loans secured by first trust deeds to developers throughout the United States. Since launching the fund in 2015, Parkviewhas successfully executed in excess of $1.6 billion in financing for more than 125multifamily, retail, office, industrial and mixed-use projects. The executed loan size ranges between $5 million to $100 million.

Rahimian founded ParkviewFinancial in early 2009 - during the height of financial crisis - and has since originated hundreds of commercial and residential loans, always plying his trademark, hands-on management style. He has beenwidely recognized as an industry pioneer as he was one of the first to offer complete integration of loan origination and servicing under one roof.