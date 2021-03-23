President of Business Banking, Market President, Greater Los Angeles

Bank of America

Commercial Banking

As president of business banking for Bank of America, Los Angeles-based Raul A. Anaya leads a nationwide division that serves nearly 40,000 U.S. mid-sized companies with annual revenues from $5 million to $50 million. Anaya is part of the bank’s executive management team that helps set the overall strategic direction of Bank of America. He is the first Latino to represent one of the eight major lines of business at Bank of America and is now the highest ranking Latino at the bank. He also co-chairs the bank’s Hispanic-Latino Executive Council.

From 2015 to 2020, Anaya was also the Pacific Southwest region executive for Bank of America’s Global Commercial Banking Group where he led a team of more than 100 professionals to deliver commercial and investment banking products and services to companies with annual revenues from $50 million to more than $2 billion.

