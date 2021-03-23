Partner, West Region Financial Services Leader

RSM US LLP

Professional Services

Ron Kent is an accomplished audit partner with more than 30 years of experience in public accounting. He has served as a national co-practice leader for RSM’s specialty finance practice and currently serves as a regional financial services practice leader. As the firm’s regional leader, Kent is responsible for providing the long-term vision and business strategies of the West region’s financial services practice. Throughout his tenure with RSM, Kent has worked on numerous capital and debt raising campaigns, including initial public and secondary offerings and private placement memorandums.

Kent is also responsible for the firm’s largest client relationships in the West region, assists the RSM’s national office in establishing Regulation AB guidance and is the engagement leader for clients who regularly complete asset-backed securitizations. He is sought after to serve as the concurring partner or subject matter expert on the most significant mortgage banking relationships in the firm.