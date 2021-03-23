President and CEO

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management

Asset/Investment Management

Ross Gerber is the co-founder, president and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. He oversees Gerber Kawasaki’s corporate and investment management operations and serves individual clients.

Gerber and the Gerber Kawasaki team oversee $1.6 billion of investments as of last year and focus on technology, media, and entertainment sectors. Gerber Kawasaki has become a leader in fintech by leveraging technology and social media to work with a large and diverse client base. GK strives to democratize investment advice and prepare the younger generation for their future. Gerber is an expert in online marketing and social media and codeveloped the company’s app for iOS, My-MoneyPage. Ever since he was a child, Gerber has had a passion for investing and music.