Samuel Maizel is a partner in the Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy practice at Dentons, the world’s largest law firm. He is an authority on the issues that arise in the restructuring of health care industry entities, including nonprofits. He has spoken at many conferences nationally and internationally and is a published expert. Maizel has also counseled numerous health care organizations through complex bankruptcy proceedings.

Maizel recently concluded leading the representation of Verity Health System of California and 16 related entities, including six acute care hospitals, in the second-largest hospital bankruptcy case in American history. All six hospitals in the Verity system have now been sold as going concerns, and a contested chapter 11 plan has been confirmed. As co-lead counsel, Maizel helped craft and execute the unique, innovative legal arguments that consistently won favorable rulings from the bankruptcy court.