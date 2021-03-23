Managing Director

Duff & Phelps

Investment Banking

Sherry Cefali is a managing director in the Transaction Opinions practice and the head of Duff & Phelps’ Los Angeles office of approximately 100 people. She has been with Duff & Phelps for 30 years, advising companies and boards, rendering fairness opinions and solvency opinions and determining valuations of companies and securities.

Cefali’s transactions in 2020 included a fairness opinion to the board of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. in connection with its sale to BioNTech; a fairness opinion to NN, Inc. in connection with the sale of its Life Sciences business to American Securities; a fairness opinion to the board of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. in connection with the exchange of debt for equity; and a fairness opinion to certain funds affiliated with Blackstone in connection with a recapitalization transaction to sell BioMed Realty to a group led by existing BioMed investors; among others.