Managing Director & Deputy Head of M&A, Americas

Duff & Phelps

Investment Banking

Steve Moon has been with Duff & Phelps Securities for over 20 years. He is a managing director and deputy head of mergers and acquisitions for Americas. He is also co-head of the firm’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

Moon has 23 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience. He has completed a range of investment banking engagements including mergers, acquisitions, sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity financings, strategic alternative reviews and fairness opinions on behalf of private equity firms, public corporations and private company clients. Among his recent transactions has been the recapitalization of Innoflight, the sale of Impresa Aerospace, the sale of Thaler Machine Co., the sale of Prospect Mold Company, the sale of AIM MRO, and the sale of SEMCO Aerospace. He is a frequent speaker on topics concerning M&A and financings.

