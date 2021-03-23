Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Professional Services

Beyond serving as the partner-in-charge of Barnes & Thornburg’s San Diego office, Troy Zander counsels banks and non-regulated lenders, which lend funds to technology and life science companies, and the venture capital and private equity firms that support them. Zander has closed more than 90 finance deals valued at more than $2 billion since 2019 alone and has also restructured debt in excess of $2.5 billion in federal, state and out-of-court proceedings. In this work, he represented participants and companies in credit facilities aggregating in excess of $50 billion.

A significant amount of Zander’s work resides in the technology and life sciences/healthcare industries. Beyond his extensive practice and leadership of the San Diego office, Zander is a member of the firm’s Racial and Social Justice Committee, which is dedicated to combatting systemic injustice due to discrimination against people of color.