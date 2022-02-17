Senior Advising Attorney

The Rudman Law Firm, A.P.C.

Barry M. Rudman has been practicing law in the Los Angeles area for over 40 years. His primary emphasis is in personal injury law. He has handled thousands of cases in various practice areas, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, products liability, and dangerous conditions of public property. He has used his knowledge, skill and experience to achieve the very best results for his clients. Rudman has always followed the philosophy of practicing law with professionalism, civility, understanding, tolerance and compassion. For 18 years, Rudman served as an arbitrator, mediator and settlement officer for the Los Angeles Superior Court. He also served as a Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem, helping parties resolve their legal cases through alternative dispute resolution. In 2010, he and his son Jeffrey formed The Rudman Law Firm, A.P.C., where he now serves in the capacity as a senior advising attorney.

