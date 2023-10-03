LA Times Today: Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ inspiring 50 years later

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It was a tennis match that transcended sports.



Fifty years ago this month, 90 million watched on television around the world as Long Beach tennis phenom Billie Jean King beat self-described “male chauvinist pig” Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes.



Former tennis champion and friend of King’s Rosie Casals was a commentator for the match in Houston.