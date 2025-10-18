Shohei Ohtani’s unprecedented performance lifts Dodgers back into the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers and are now heading to their second-straight World Series. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke discuss the amazing Ohtani performance and if they think this team will win it all.