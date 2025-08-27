Watch Martin Draluck ‘Chef That!’ Sweet Potato Chili
Martin Draluck — the chef and founder of Black Pot Supper Club, which highlights Black cuilinary history in multi-course feasts held at some of L.A.’s best Black-owned restaurants — made this sweet potato chili with a secret ingredient. He added a tab of Abuelita chocolate on a whim, which gives the chili a mole-reminiscent richness. This vegetarian chili comes together in under an hour and can be adapted with ingredients that you have on hand. Adjust the spices and seasoning as you’d like. Get the recipe.
