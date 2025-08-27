Advertisement
Food

Watch Martin Draluck ‘Chef That!’ Sweet Potato Chili

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty Hallock
Martin Draluck — the chef and founder of Black Pot Supper Club, which highlights Black cuilinary history in multi-course feasts held at some of L.A.’s best Black-owned restaurants — made this sweet potato chili with a secret ingredient. He added a tab of Abuelita chocolate on a whim, which gives the chili a mole-reminiscent richness. This vegetarian chili comes together in under an hour and can be adapted with ingredients that you have on hand. Adjust the spices and seasoning as you’d like. Get the recipe.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

