Food

Chef That! Egg Salad Sando with Sang Yoon

By Mark E. Potts
Laurie OchoaBetty HallockStephanie Breijo and Yadira Flores
Sang Yoon, the founder of Helms Bakery, makes his egg salad sandwich, inspired by the versions at Japanese convenience stores and old-school Jewish delis.
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Yadira Flores

Yadira Flores is a former video editor for the Los Angeles Times who joined the newsroom through Metpro in November 2017. Flores graduated with a bachelor of science in filmmaking and has edited online content for Amazon, the American Cinema Editors, FilmLight, Emmy Primecuts and Moviola. She hails from El Paso, Texas.

