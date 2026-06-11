Watch José Andrés ‘Chef That!’ Olive-Oil Fried Eggs and Potatoes
Chef José Andrés makes olive-oil fried eggs and potatoes with jamón, morcilla and chorizo.
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Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen, visits the L.A. Times Kitchen to make his favorite version of olive-oil fried eggs with potatoes, a recipe from his new cookbook “Spain My Way.” These are how they’re served at Venta el Toro, a restaurant in the hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera. They’re called huevos estrellados or huevos rotos (“broken eggs”). Andrés says family-run Venta el Toro makes the perfect eggs, poached in olive oil, served over soft-fried potatoes and topped with morcilla, stewed pork, chorizo, jamón and sautéed onions. Use what you have. Eat them for lunch with a glass of beer or Manzanilla. Get the recipe.