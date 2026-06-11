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Food

Watch José Andrés ‘Chef That!’ Olive-Oil Fried Eggs and Potatoes

Chef José Andrés makes olive-oil fried eggs and potatoes with jamón, morcilla and chorizo.

By Laurie Ochoa
Betty HallockStephanie BreijoBrandon Ly and Mark E. Potts
Spanish chef José Andrés, founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen, visits the L.A. Times Kitchen to make his favorite version of olive-oil fried eggs with potatoes, a recipe from his new cookbook “Spain My Way.” These are how they’re served at Venta el Toro, a restaurant in the hilltop town of Vejer de la Frontera. They’re called huevos estrellados or huevos rotos (“broken eggs”). Andrés says family-run Venta el Toro makes the perfect eggs, poached in olive oil, served over soft-fried potatoes and topped with morcilla, stewed pork, chorizo, jamón and sautéed onions. Use what you have. Eat them for lunch with a glass of beer or Manzanilla. Get the recipe.
Food
Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times.

Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its news column on openings, events and other happenings. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Brandon Ly

Brandon Ly is a senior art director for the Food section at the Los Angeles Times. He started his career at DoorDash and led design teams at the innovation firm Ideo in Shanghai and San Francisco. Ly is a graduate of Stanford University’s product design program and founder of the Black Bean Grocery.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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