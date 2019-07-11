Ready to rock out at bedtime? Metallica is releasing a children’s book

Surely the book missing from every child’s bedtime routine is an alphabetical retrospective of Metallica. No? Well, we’re getting one, anyway.

The heavy-metal band is filling that presumed void by releasing an illustrated children’s book titled “The ABCs of Metallica” this fall — introducing its decades-long discography to a brand-new generation.

“Including rhymes and illustrations, ‘The ABCs of Metallica’ looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z!” the rockers announced Wednesday. “Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from ‘Garage Days’ to ‘Master of Puppets’ to fun facts about us.”

Fun facts… for kids!

The book, chronicling the band’s 1981 formation, is co-authored by Howie Abrams, who has written “The Merciless Book of Metal Lists” and “Hip-Hop Alphabet.” Michael “Kaves” McLeer, who participated in Metallica’s Obey Your Master exhibit in 2012, is illustrating it. It’s kid-friendly cover features smiley illustrations of the band’s members, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo and lead singer James Hetfield.

A portion of the book’s proceeds will benefit the band’s charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to support workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Musicians creating or being featured in children’s books isn’t a new concept. The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards wrote “Gus & Me,” David Bowie and Dolly Parton are featured in the “Little People, Big Dreams” series and the Beatles also star in “A, B See the Beatles!” and “All You Need Is Love,” among other titles.

“The ABCs of Metallica,” retailing for $18.99, hits bookshelves and online bookstores on Nov. 26. Pre-sales and bundles are already available for purchase at the band’s Met Store. Not available for purchase there? The band’s Blackened American Whiskey, which launched last year.

Here’s to bedtime!

