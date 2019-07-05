Spanish literature animates the ghosts of its embattled history

Other than reading his name in Schulman’s book, I don’t hear a peep about Leopoldo Panero, whose loyalty to Franco tainted his reputation. Panero’s own statue, erected in his hometown of Astorga, was eventually decapitated by vandals. But Franco and his lengthy rule will not be forgotten in the work of the writers it affected. The book ushers in a parade of cameos by such literary greats as Pablo Neruda, Luis Cernuda, Vicente Aleixandre, Roberto Bolaño and even Javier Marías, who was a friend of the youngest of the Panero sons and whose father had been briefly imprisoned for opposing Franco. At age 31, the Nobel laureate Miguel Hernández succumbed to tuberculosis while incarcerated by Franco. But Schulman also reminded me of George Orwell, who joined the Worker’s Party of Marxist Unity to fight against fascism until he was wounded in the throat by a sniper’s bullet. He details this period of his life in the memoir “Ode to Catalonia.” And, of course, Ernest Hemingway was a foreign correspondent in the Spanish Civil War, where he set his novel “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”