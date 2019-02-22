Brian Fies lost his home to wildfire. His graphic memoir shares the brave flight from the flames

Fies splits up his book’s straight comics narrative with text-filled magazine-style features that span two or three pages each. He reports on Dorothy Hughes, whose street in Journey’s End was preemptively hosed down by firefighters, as well as on Fountaingrove’s Jerry Dunn, who feared his car would catch fire beneath a shower of embers as he took to his evacuation route. An illustration of the subject launches each piece, while ensuing paragraphs are adorned with bold section heads and pull quotes inside pastel boxes, setting them off from a wealth of body copy. It’s the most prominent structural evolution from the comic’s humble beginnings as scanned dispatches posted to a Blogspot account. But even then, there was a broader tale to tell.