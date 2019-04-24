Ian McEwan spins a sci-fi love triangle with a man, a woman and an android

Alan Turing played one of the most consequential roles in World War II of anyone not named Hitler, Stalin or Churchill; he cracked the cipher encrypting Nazi communications for the Allies. He also conceptualized the digital computer and anticipated artificial intelligence. And in 1954, aged 41, sentenced to “chemical castration” for his relationship with another man, he swallowed cyanide. “In Machines Like Me,” British literary fiction master Ian McEwan posits an alternative history in which Turing’s career wasn’t tragically foreshortened by official bigotry. The result is a densely allusive, mind-bending novel of ideas that plays to our acute sense of foreboding about where technology is leading us. That it does so in a story set 37 years ago attests to McEwan’s powers of invention.