Review: Melinda Gates’ ‘Moment of Lift’ calls to break barriers that hold women back

It’s a fair guess that back in Dallas, young Melinda never considered she’d one day proudly pronounce herself an “ardent feminist” or boldly and publicly oppose a core teaching of her church — on contraception — all while calling out that institution’s male hierarchy who once put and now keeps it in place. Yet in her potent and laudable book, “The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World,” that’s precisely what she does. “For all of history, women and girls have been relegated to the margins, denied an equal chance to learn, lead, earn, thrive, and rise. Even today, there is nowhere on earth where women have achieved true equality.”