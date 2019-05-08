In Chris Pavone’s thriller, a terrorist attack in Paris may not be what it seems

Once Kate fully grasps that the nature of the threat to her, Dexter and their family is bigger and more personal than the crisis at hand, she springs into action to thwart the attack by tapping into her CIA network and Travelers International Booking Service. Some readers will recognize the New York conglomerate and its employees from Pavone’s third novel. Suffice it to say that Travelers and Inez, who runs the company’s Paris office, provide a unique off-the-books approach to espionage vital to catching those behind the conspiracy and saving the bacon of Kate and the hapless Dexter. But who exactly is behind the threat? Is it an Al Qaeda or Islamic State plot, home-grown terrorists or someone else? After all, as Kate’s boss Hayden Gray once said, “a carefully orchestrated disaster can be the perfect diversion.”