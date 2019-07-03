'Cruising' maps the cultural history of L.A.'s hookup spots

Espinoza also highlights moments of gay history, like Bob Damron’s “The Address Book” (the first one appeared in 1965), which was a kind of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” for men seeking queer space: gay or gay-friendly bars, motels and restaurants where something like community reigned, or at least there was less risk of getting beaten up or arrested. Mostly, the Levi’s-pocket-sized annual guides told men where to cruise, how to find the toilets, parks, rest stops and back rooms where gay identity was really forged — out of need — in even the smallest country town or loneliest stretch of highway. The Damron guides had intricate codes for how to feed desire: where to find motorcycle dudes, drag queens, posh gays, guys of color; where to dance, or the places your best girlfriend might be welcome to join you. Espinoza traces the rise of the 1970s queer urban language of the hankie code, the colored bandannas gay men flashed in back pockets (right for active, left for passive) to communicate specific appetites: dark blue if you wanted (or sought to give) oral sex; gray if you were into being a master (or acting the slave). Espinoza understands these codes as a vocabulary of need, of the radical expression of identity in a society that pathologized queer desire.