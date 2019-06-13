‘Ernesto’ traces Hemingway’s Cuba years, exploring where Papa lived, fished and drank

There Hemingway drank the local beer, breathed the local culture, angled off the local shores and wrote the most famous local book. For Hemingway, Cuba was both romance and refuge, with, of course, revolution mixed in. He inhaled its liquor and its cigars; he was a habitué of its watering holes and a captive of its Caribbean breezes. I was there, in Cuba, a few months ago. Hemingway’s footprints, metaphorical if not real, are still in its streets, in its bars, most of all in the fishing village of Cojímar, where his bronze bust looks out to the seas where he piloted his beloved yacht, the Pilar, itself preserved at his villa.