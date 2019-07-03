These insufferable parents will do anything to get their kids into 'The Gifted School'

Nobody takes the news more seriously than four female friends. Holsinger gives them and their husbands a range of upper-middle-class careers, attitudes and affectations. Rose is a pediatric neurologist hitched to a failed novelist, Gareth, who “had done nothing wrong, really,” she admits, “aside from doing nothing at all.” Azra runs “a high-end consignment store” and shares two boys with her ex-husband Beck, the kind of guy who, without any self-awareness at all, drives an Audi SUV with “a faded Feel the Bern sticker on the Audi’s bumper.” Samantha is “the only stay-at-home mom in their group,” whose wealth and sense of entitlement annoy Lauren, a social worker “possessed of a fierce social conscience that showed itself in ways both inspiring and, at times, prickly and harsh.” Readers may recognize these people from the local PTA meeting, or the bathroom mirror.