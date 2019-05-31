Ocean Vuong’s ‘On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous’ animates the visceral beauty of youth

The narrator is a Vietnamese American writer in his late 20s identified only by his nickname Little Dog, and he writes to his mother about their family history, about war and violence, stories and language, about love and sex and loss and memory. His mother — a half-white, half-Vietnamese refugee who exists, like her son, because of the war in their native country — does not read English, and the letter, although written for her, is never meant to be read. “I only have the nerve to tell you what comes after because the chance this letter finds you is slim,” he says before describing his first sexual encounter. “[T]he very impossibility of your reading this is all that makes my telling it possible.”