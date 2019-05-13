Stellar sci-fi: India's 'Game of Thrones,' killer cars and the Teixcalaanli empire

At its heart, “A Memory Called Empire” is a murder-mystery, set within an intricate and detailed science fiction universe. These details are not just setting the scene, though; they are weaved imaginatively into the very fabric of the story, keeping the pace steady and avoiding any drawn-out exposition. This exquisite detailing includes the culture of the Teixcalaanli Empire, an ancient, deep and rich society of fashion, language, poetry and technology that feels alien to both the reader and Mahit herself. The juxtaposition between protecting one’s own “less sophisticated” identity against that of a seemingly overwhelming influence is one of the main themes. Should Mahit give in and allow herself to become “elevated” or should she protect her culture’s unique identity?