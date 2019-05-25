By Her Own Hand showcases rare books and manuscripts by women

As Nesler found herself moving “further and further away from the research,” she says she decided to shift into special collections. And it was in the publishing world that Nesler met Whitmore, founder and president of Whitmore Rare Books. She joined the team, using her expertise to dream up the rare books catalogs focusing exclusively on women’s writing. When Nesler joined the shop, she took the catalogs in a new direction with “In Pursuit of Equality,” her curated collection of “the women who pushed forward through activism and the men who helped support that work.” It included selections from the 1876 Declaration of Rights of the Women of the United States and Erasmus Darwin’s 1797 call for women’s education. “Whitmore Rare Books’ inaugural women’s catalog is a celebration and a recovery effort, as any collection on women’s history must be,” Nesler wrote.