‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell to take on #MeToo issues in young adult book

"At one time, 50-something meant the beginning of retirement —working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who, like you, were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle," Bushnell said. "They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of 50- and 60-something women look like today, and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”