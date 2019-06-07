‘Langdon,’ a TV series based on Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol,’ is headed to NBC

"Origin," released in 2017, was one of the most highly anticipated books of that year, but was met with mixed reviews. That was also the case with "Inferno," Brown's 2013 novel. In The Times, David L. Ulin panned that book, writing, "Here we see the great sin of Brown's fiction: not that his stories are unbelievable, nor that he breaks the narrative momentum (such as it is) by inserting mini-lectures meant to share with us the depth of his erudition, but that Langdon has no pulse, no personality, nothing to make us care."