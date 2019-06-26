American Library Assn. strips name of Dewey Decimal System creator from annual award

Additionally, the resolution states, "Dewey made numerous inappropriate physical advances toward women he worked with and wielded professional power over," and his behavior led him to be"ostracized from the organization for decades."Dewey was one of the co-founders of the ALA, and served as the organization's president from 1890 to 1891, and again from 1892 to 1893. He's most famous for inventing the Dewey Decimal Classification system, which is still widely used in libraries around the world. He was also the founder of the Lake Placid Club, a social club for educators which refused entry to Jewish people and people of color. Objections to the club's policies led to Dewey resigning his post as New York State Librarian in 1899. Dewey was also frequently accused of sexual harassment.