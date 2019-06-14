5 unmissable L.A. book events: James Ellroy, Bloomsday, an L.A. punk poet and more

For her second novel, Mona Awad (“13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl”) turns her gaze toward a prestigious MFA program in creative writing ruled by a coterie of women who are called the Bunnies. Much to Samantha’s disgust, the Bunnies lavish one another with public displays of affection and seem unimpressed with Samantha’s stories in workshop. Everything changes when Samantha reluctantly attends one of the Bunnies’ fabled “Smut Salons,” despite the protestations of her cynical Goth bestie, Ava, Samantha gets sucked into the Bunnies’ twee but dangerous cult until it all culminates “in a shocking and bizarre confrontation that you truly have to read to believe,” writes The Times’ Michael Schaub. Awad will discuss “Bunny” with Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, author of the “Ms. Hempel Chronicles,” a finalist for the 2009 PEN/Faulkner Award, and “Madeleine Is Sleeping,” a finalist for the 2004 National Book Award.