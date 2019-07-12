Crazy about books? These 5 L.A. book events offer inspiring stories from Los Angeles and beyond

In her debut novel, “The Lightest Object in the Universe,” Kimi Eisele contemplates the transformative aspects of apocalypse – everything has a silver lining, right? After an economic disaster, a flu epidemic, climate devastation – and, as if that weren’t enough, the American power grid shuts down – the characters in Eisele’s story, Carson Waller and Beatrix Banks, get a chance to start over. One problem though: The two lovers are on opposite coasts. While Carson crosses the country to reunite, Beatrix immerses herself in reinventing America by reopening schools, tending gardens and launching a public radio station. There is a manipulative preacher to muck things up, but as far as ravaged hellscapes go, this one sounds pretty sweet. Ask her all about it at her reading at Vroman’s Bookstore.